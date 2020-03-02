Trump administration got Apple Retail Stores into India

Apple CEO Tim Cook said during an interview last week with Fox Business that the Trump administration successfully lobbied the Indian government to agree to allow Apple Retail Stores to finally enter India.
For years, Apple tried and failed to get company-owned stores into the country, but were was only permitted to sell products in India via third-party retailers.
At the company’s annual shareholder meeting last Wednesday, Cook announced that Apple planned open the company’s online store in India, the world’s second largest smartphone market, this year, and to build and open Apple’s first brick-and-mortar stores in 2021.
I’m a huge believer in the opportunity in India. It’s a country with a vibrancy and demographics that are just unparalleled. — Apple CEO Tim Cook, Apple shareholders’ meeting, February 26, 2020
I’m excited about [Apple Retail Stores in India] because I see India as a huge opportunity for us, for years we could not enter there unless we entered there with a partner; and we did not want to do that, we wanted to maintain control of our brand and so forth. India The administration worked on this with the Indian government and that change has been made and so we are very, very positive about entering in [India] online this year and retail next year. — Apple CEO Tim Cook, Fox Business, February 28, 2020
Watch Cook’s full 10:33 interview here.
