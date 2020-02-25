Apple iPhone owns 75.6% market share of premium smartphones in India

In India, Apple reached a record 75.6% market share in the fourth quarter, thanks to the stellar performance of iPhone 11 and price drops on older iPhone models. According to International Data Corporation (IDC), in the premium segment (US$500 or Rs 36,000 and above), Apple reached a record 75.6 percent market share.

MSN:

According to Navkendar Singh, Research Director, IDC India, while the first half of 2019 was relatively slower for Apple, it managed to find growth in the second half. “It happened on the back of price drops on previous-generation iPhone models (iPhone XR, 7, 8). This, along with affordability schemes like cashbacks, EMIs especially on the e-tailer platforms during the festive quarter of Diwali, led to this growth,” Singh told IANS. Buoyed by iPhone 11 sales primarily due to lower launch price and price drop on previous-generation models… Apple also registered good growth in wearables in India. “Apple Watch and AirPods have been well received by the Indian consumers. Price reductions on Apple Watch Series 3 and the promotional discounts offered by banks and e-tailer channels on Apple Watch Series 5 made the device a popular purchase among consumers,” informed Singh. iPad 2018 model also helped Apple register strong growth in India in 2019.

MacDailyNews Take: The surprisingly strong reception for iPhone 11 is the gift that keeps on giving for Apple and her shareholders! With iPhone owning 75.6% market share of premium smartphones and, more importantly, year-on-year growth of 41% in India, Apple looks like they’re finally on the right track in India. Now, they just have to keep building on their work in the country.