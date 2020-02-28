Apple CEO Tim Cook: President Trump and I both care about creating jobs

In a new 10-minute interview with Fox Business, Apple CEO Tim Cook discusses coronavirus’ impact on Apple and interests he shares with president Donald Trump, including the creation of jobs and job retraining in America.

I care a lot about creating jobs and I think the president does as well. I care a lot about training the workforce for the future and the administration is really focused on this as well…

We have to make sure our education is preparing people for the disruption and the creation [of new jobs]. If we can do that, we can flourish in this environment… These are just tow of the things where there’s intersections and I think most people would say those are nonpartisan. — Apple CEO Tim Cook

MacDailyNews Note: Direct link to the video is here.