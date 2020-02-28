Port-free iPhones might arrive sooner than later

Rumors began to circulate at the end of 2019 that Apple was mulling the development of port-free iPhones, which could be released as early as 2021.

Dan Moren for Macworld:

Going portless entirely? The company has already done so on devices like the Apple Watch or the HomePod. Surely, though, the iPhone will always need a port. Or will it? More recently, it’s started to seem as though this speculation isn’t as far-fetched as some have initially thought.

One of the biggest reasons given on why Apple can’t go entirely port-less on the iPhone was the need to fall back to a hardware connection in the eventuality that a device is bricked and needs to be restored. However, the iOS 13.4 beta released just this week contains references to a hidden OS Recovery mode that appears to be designed to work wirelessly.

The European Union has once again started down the road of proposing a mandated universal charging cable for smartphones… There arises the question of whether Apple eliminating all ports from its iPhone might enable it to make an end-run around those regulations. After all, if you don’t need to plug a cable into the device to charge it, then what type of connector the phone has is moot.