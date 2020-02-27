Here’s what’s wrong with Apple News+: It may actually be too good of a deal. It offers so much for the price that subscribers find it difficult to find the time to consume even a small portion of what Apple News+ offers. It’s easier to simply cancel and stop paying the subscription fee for something you feel you’re wasting as there simply isn’t enough time in the day.
$10 a month seems too much to me to have access to a number of publications that I read only occasionally at best; I simply don’t have the time to read all those magazines. Back when I subscribed to more print publications, I ended up with stacks of them that I tried to “get through” every couple of months.
But Apple keeps trying to interest me in Apple News+, and I don’t blame them. But I do blame them for what they present to tempt me… At the top of the [For You in News+] section is an article about cameras, and this makes sense: I follow a couple of photography channels in the app. But below that, there are four other suggestions, none of which are “based on what I read.” I don’t watch birds, I don’t care much about houses and homes, I have no interest in advertising, and I don’t have diabetes. I don’t know why the algorithm is this broken, but it’s broken.
MacDailyNews Take: Beyond the very real problem of the recommendation algorithm not working well, what’s wrong with Apple News+ is that nobody wants to pay for what seems, in the end, like homework; yet another thing to keep up with. Apple News+ ends up guilting you. It’s like email. It just piles up and piles up, another thing constantly demanding to be dealt with. Nobody wants to pay for that. That’s why Apple should bundle it with other services (and fix the broken recommendation engine).
5 Comments
Recommendation engine, navigation, subscriptions-inside-subscriptions, inconsistent paths forward (from articles to related content) and not having Twitter links land you in Apple News are my biggest problems with it.
I’m the ultimate Apple News customer (heavy reader, loves news and other topics) and I just don’t spend time in the app. I find most of my news via Twitter and in the NYT app which has been awesome until very recently.
Yes, bundle the lot of it. $10 a month for music is too much. Then $5 a month for TV — which seems like a deal. Then whatever for News and what I’m paying for 200gb of storage. I’m being nickel and dime-ed.
Make it all super cheap so that people would be crazy not to buy in. Maybe the whole thing could be $15 or $20, maybe $200 for the year with an annual subscription — a one stop shop for most services we want, even if we don’t use it all that much.
I find myself using the services in starts and stops. That pattern does not lend itself to a series of monthly subscriptions. And most people don’t like remembering all the use patterns and requirements surrounding each service. I like Google news, don’t like Google.
Couldn’t agree more nickel and dime to death. $1.00 for 200gb. It costs more to process the friggin payment. Subscription models are bs. Apple should be giving 200gb storage for free. They charge enough
Why would I pay $10 a month for left wing metrosexual news when I can get that for free from all the major networks and media outlets. If I wanted it. Which I don’t.
There are many Fox News articles available and promoted on Apple News. But far be it from Kent to actually know what he is talking about before making unfounded criticisms. Closed mind. Weak mind.