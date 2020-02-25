Shootout: Apple’s Mac Pro 16-Core vs. iMac Pro 18-Core

How does the top 18-Core iMac Pro stack up against the 16-Core Mac Pro? Bare Feats‘ Rob Morgan conducts a shootout between Apple’s Mac Pro 16-Core vs. iMac Pro 18-Core.

The two main systems:

• 2019 Mac Pro 16-core 3.20GHz Xeon W-3245 CPU, 96GB of 2933MHz DDR4 ECC memory, AMD Radeon Pro Vega II Duo GPU (64GB of HBM2 memory)

• 2017 iMac Pro 18-core 2.3GHz Xeon W-2190B CPU, 128GB of 2666 MHz DDR4 ECC memory, AMD Radeon Pro Vega 64 GPU (16GB of HBM2 memory)

Rob Morgan for Bare Feats:

The 18-Core iMac Pro rivals the performance of the 12-Core and 16-Core 2019 Mac Pro tower when it comes to CPU intensive applications. The cost of the iMac Pro 18-Core configured with 128GB memory, 4TB flash storage, and Pro Vega 64 GPU is $10,949 USD. The 2019 Mac Pro 16-Core with 128GB memory, 4TB flash storage, and one Pro Vega II GPU would cost $13,599 USD. Since the iMac Pro comes with a 5K display, to be fair, you would have to add the cost of the LG UltraFine 5K display to the Mac Pro bringing the total price to $14,899 USD. On the other hand, the 2019 Mac Pro excels in user serviceable upgrade-ability.

