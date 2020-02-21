Functional Apple-1, PowerBook signed by Steve Jobs up for auction

A PowerBook signed by Steve Jobs and a slew of rare Apple computer hardware is set to hit the block at auction house RR Auction next month. Highlights include a fully functional Apple-1, a PowerBook 190cs signed by late cofounder Steve Jobs, and more.

Mikey Campbell for AppleInsider:

In addition to the Apple-1 and signed PowerBook, the auction features paraphernalia collected by Apple product design engineer Jerrold Manock, sometimes referred to as the “father” of the company’s Industrial Design Group. Hired in 1977, Manock spent seven years cultivating Apple’s design language and worked on keystone products like the Apple III and original Macintosh.

The functional Apple-1 is the crown jewel of RR Auction’s collection. Rated in exceptional condition, the specimen appears to be one of the last populated NTI Apple-1 boards off the line, as it incorporates all yellow capacitors and a Synertek C6502 CPU. Only one other surviving Apple-1 is known to utilize the ceramic Synertek chip from 1976.

Next on the list is a vintage PowerBook 190cs bearing a signature from Jobs. A message on the bottom chassis, accomplished in black felt tip, reads, “Doc, Happy Computing, steve jobs.” The consignor reportedly obtained the signature in person while working on audio for Pixar’s “A Bug’s Life.” Notoriously averse to handing out autographs, Jobs’ signature is a rare find on any medium.