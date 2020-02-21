Apple CEO Tim Cook granted restraining order against ‘aggressive’ stalker

Apple has been granted a temporary restraining order against a man whom the company accuses of being an “aggressive” stalker who harassed CEO Tim Cook and other members of Apple’s executive team.
Jo Ling Kent and Ezra Kaplan for NBC News:
The man, Rakesh “Rocky” Sharma, trespassed on Cook’s personal property in Palo Alto, California, at 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 4, a security specialist for Apple said in documents dated Feb. 13 filed in Santa Clara County Superior Court. The security specialist said Sharma entered through the closed gate and tried to deliver “flowers and a bottle of champagne” to Cook.
Before trespassing, Sharma left “disturbing voicemails” on an unnamed Apple executive’s phone, according to the Apple statement, and he called the technical support line, saying he knew where members of the executive team live.
“I don’t use ammunition but I know people who do,” he said, according to the Apple statement.
Rex Crum for The Mercury News:
Rakesh “Rocky” Sharma, of San Francisco, must stay at least 200 yards away from Cook and his Palo Alto home, and Apple’s Apple Park headquarters in Cupertino. Sharma is alleged to have left several threatening voicemails against Cook and Apple, posted sexual photos on Twitter in which he tagged Cook in the photos, and on occasions in December 2019 and January of this year, trespassed on the grounds of Cook’s home.
Apple CEO Tim Cook has a stalker who has gotten onto his property TWICE and won't stop contacting him/ other Apple employees, per court filings and a testimony pic.twitter.com/PaQulBpMhu
— Dave Gershgorn (@davegershgorn) February 20, 2020
He has been ordered to stay away from Cook’s residence in Silicon Valley, as well as the CEO’s three security guards.
MacDailyNews Note: 24 hours divided by 3, equals three 8-hour shifts or just one bodyguard for Cook at all times, except for shift changes. That’s not enough. That should be doubled, at the very least. It’s not like Apple doesn’t have the money and Cook, if he was reticent before, should accept the bolstered security now, if he hasn’t already.
In a court document, Apple security specialist William Burns said Sharma’s harassment began on Sept. 25, 2019, when he left a “disturbing” voicemail on “an Apple executive’s phone.” Sharma allegedly made another unsettling call about a week later… A video Sharma posted to Twitter in early February criticized Cook. “Hey Tim Cook, you have serious issues at your brand,” he says. “You need to leave the Bay Area. Basically, I’m shooing you out. Shoo, Tim Cook, out of the Bay Area.”
After allegedly trespassing on Cook’s property, Sharma in February placed “two nonsensical” calls to Apple, Burns said in a filing. In one, he asked for a cash settlement because he said an “Apple employee laughed at him over the phone and hung up while Mr. Sharma was allegedly recovering in the hospital.” Sharma told Apple that his attorney is Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, according to a court filing.
MacDailyNews Take: This is very scary! A stalker is not something for Apple or Tim Cook to take lightly – and they’re not, as evidenced by the restraining order. Apple needs to seriously boost Cook’s security detail – and don’t arm them with green squirt guns 🔫, either.
There are plenty of homophobic Tim Cook haters around, including on this website.
What has that got to do with someone who (most likely) has a crush on Tim, or are you just Indian-phobic??
And…by slight of hand sophistry you manage to accuse Ripciry of racism whilst denying the serious nature of homophobia and the threat posed by this individual.
But that’s you all over.
MDN Take. Typical that you see this as purely a ‘security’ problem that needs beefing_up and armed to the teeth.
The guy has obvious problems that call for different solutions…if you really want to stop this sort of behaviour. I can’t think of a more dangerous situation where anybody of a ‘high_enough profile’ has to be surrounded by guns – lots of them.
I would lament the total loss of the individual’s rights to be safe that did not involve more guns…but I suspect I would be wasting my time…
MacDailyNews is just being realistic. Unlike you.
Your “different solutions” for the mentally ill stalker are fine and dandy, after the target (potential future victim) has been adequately protected from harm.
Prior to developing an obsession with American actress and model Rebecca Schaeffer, Robert John Bardo had stalked child peace activist Samantha Smith before her death in a 1985 plane crash.
After writing numerous letters to Schaeffer, Bardo attempted to gain access to the set of the CBS television series “My Sister Sam,” in which Schaeffer played a starring role, but Warner Bros. security turned him away. He returned a month later armed with a knife, but security guards again prevented him from gaining access. Ultimately, he obtained her home address via a detective agency, which in turn tracked it via California Department of Motor Vehicles records. His brother helped him get a Ruger GP100 .357 handgun because he was only 19 years old and had mental health issues. Once again, gun laws don’t work to prevent criminals or the mentally ill from obtaining guns as they do not obey laws. This is simple logic.
On July 18, 1989, Bardo confronted Schaeffer at her home, angry that she had appeared in a sex scene in the film “Scenes from the Class Struggle in Beverly Hills.” He visited her at her apartment and told her he was a big fan. After having been turned away by Schaeffer, Bardo stopped at a diner for breakfast, only to return to the apartment about an hour later, again ringing the doorbell.
When Schaeffer opened the door, Bardo shot her in the chest at point-blank range in the doorway of her apartment building. She died within 30 minutes.
Bardo was arrested in Tucson, Arizona, where he was observed walking aimlessly in traffic. He is currently serving life imprisonment without parole after being convicted in October 1991 for the July 18, 1989 murder.
If Schaeffer had an armed bodyguard, they would not have blithely opened the door to this deranged nut a first time, much less a second time an hour later, and Schaeffer would quite likely still be alive today.
It’s more likely that some psycho has a mad crush on him. Celebs and public figures deal with this crap all the time. Blaming “homophobia” is just asinine..
WTF is wrong with these individuals? I’d simply beat the shit out of a stalker if it happened to me. Or maybe give him the ‘dexter’ treatment. F’n loser.
Has anyone checked on the whereabouts and activities of Steve Ballmer? 😉😉
If something bad were to happen to Tim Cook, god forbid (I admire him greatly), BILLIONS of dollars would be lost. That’s how important, one man is to the world economy. MDN has it right. More security please.
Guns are not just for duck hunting. I believe that even anti-gunners like Nancy Pelosi and Dianne Feinstein have gun details to protect them against threats. But I know that the Fed Gov needs to refund mental hispitals that it stopped during Reagan.