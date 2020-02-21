‘App Store Confidential’ hits No. 2 on bestseller list in Germany

After Apple tried to halt sales of a book written by Tom Sadowski, a former Apple executive, claiming his book disclosed secrets about the App Store, App Store Confidential has hit No. 2 on the Amazon bestseller list in Germany.

Reuters:

Until late last year, Sadowski was the head of Apple App Store in Germany. After his book was published in Germany this week, Apple wrote to Hamburg publishers Murmann Verlag demanding a halt to sales and a recall of copies already sold, according to extracts of a letter shared with Reuters by Murmann’s lawyer Ralph Oliver Graef…

Murmann said a first print run of 4,000 copies was selling well and, rather than pulling the book, it was rushing out a second print run. “It’s No. 2 on the Amazon best-seller list in Germany – everyone is talking about it,” said Peter Felixberger, an executive at Murmann…

The 180-page book states at the outset that all the facts it contains are publicly available… “I really enjoyed working for Apple … I never had any intention of betraying any secrets or harming Apple, as anyone who has read the book will tell you,” Sadowski said in a written reply to a Reuters request for comment. “But I also believe in the freedom of the press and freedom of speech and that every person and every company is equal before the law, and therefore I resist Apple’s demands.”