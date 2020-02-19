Apple looks to ban ‘App Store Confidential’ book

Apple has filed legal action against former German App Store manager Tom Sadowski and publisher Murmann Verlag to stop sales of the book App Store Confidential, alleging that it contains confidential “business secrets” that Sadowski is allowed to reveal.

Malcolm Owen for AppleInsider:

Lawyers working for Apple have ordered Sadowski and his publisher to cease deliveries of book orders, to recall all copies of the book that are already in circulation, and to destroy all manuscripts of the book. Publisher Murmann and the author have so far resisted the demands from the iPhone maker… Sadowski was an employee with Apple for ten years, working for iTunes marketing for Germany, Austria, and Switzerland before heading up the App Store’s efforts in Germany until November 2019. After Apple, Sadowski moved to offering coaching to startups, and provides advice to companies about their apps and monetization strategies.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple is about to learn just how effectively the Streisand effect works in the age of the internet.