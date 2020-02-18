Should you buy an iPhone now or wait for iPhone SE 2?

Apple is expected, by no less than uber-analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, to release an “iPhone SE 2” within months. So, some buyers may be wondering if they should buy an iPhone now or wait for iPhone SE 2. This new iPhone is said not to have a 4-inch display like iPhone SE, but rather look much like iPhone 8, with a 4.7-inch LCD display.

It will have physical home button with Touch ID, no headphone jack, and the iPhone 8’s chunky top and bottom bezels.

The good news is that it is rumored to feature an A13 Bionic chip with a generous 3GB RAM. It will be available with up to 128GB of storage space with a single rear camera that’s likely be a 12MP f/1.8 camera sensor, the same used by Apple on the iPhone 11.

Chance Miller for 9to5Mac:

An iPhone update is right around the corner, but we’re not talking about the iPhone 12. Instead, rumors indicate that Apple could launch a low-cost iPhone 9 or iPhone SE 2 as soon as next month. But should you wait for it or buy an iPhone now? If you’re buying an iPhone 11… there’s little reason to wait to see what the iPhone 9 has in store. The iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro are the flagship iPhones sold by Apple, so you’re unlikely to be tempted by the low-cost alternative that doesn’t feature the latest and greatest design and features… If you’re shopping for an iPhone 8, you should probably wait until Apple announces the iPhone 9, which rumors suggest will happen next month.

MacDailyNews Take: Anyone is the market for an iPhone 8 or below should definitely wait a bit to see what this low-cost iPhone will offer. Even the display size is a bit up in the air till with some rumors saying it will sport a 5.4-inch display. We agree with Miller that if you’re looking at the iPhone 11 or higher, there’s no need to wait.