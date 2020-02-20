T-Mobile tops J.D. Power wireless purchase experience in 5th straight win

T-Mobile tops J.D. Power’s 2020 U.S. Wireless Purchase Experience Study – Volume 1 for full-service providers once again. This is the fifth win in a row for T-Mobile. The company took the top spot in every factor of the study with better, faster, more personalized experiences for customers shopping online, in-store and on the phone.

“Everyone deserves an incredible customer experience. At T-Mobile, they get just that … year in, and year out, in stores, online or by phone … we are absolutely customer experience obsessed, and this latest win is further proof,” said John Legere, CEO of T-Mobile, in a statement. “Hats off to our unbelievable retail, care and digital teams for making sure our customers get that rock star treatment, every time!”

T-Mobile ranked highest in overall satisfaction at 863 (on a 1,000-point scale), scoring significantly higher than the full-service industry average of 839 in the J.D. Power U.S. Wireless Purchase Experience Study. T-Mobile also ranked first in every factor in the study, including courteous and knowledgeable in-store and phone representatives, website, cost of service and offerings and promotions.

“Shopping at T-Mobile is unlike any other experience, and that’s a direct result of the driven and talented sales team, working ‘round the clock to keep our customers the happiest in wireless,” said Jon Freier, EVP of Consumer Markets at T-Mobile, in a statement. “We’ve snagged the top spot in this J.D. Power study, five times in a row … this isn’t a flash in the pan, it’s an enduring laser-focus on our customers.”

In recent years, the Un-carrier has amped up investments to create improved, personalized retail, web and phone experiences for customers. The Un-carrier rebuilt its retail training and support programs, and redesigned T-Mobile.com to be more immersive and to connect the customer’s shopping experience between online, in-store and on the phone. And earlier this month, T-Mobile earned a record-breaking high score in the J.D. Power 2020 U.S. Wireless Customer Care Full-Service Performance Study—Volume 1 with the help of its revolutionary Team of Experts – a dedicated team to help customers whenever they call, message or go online.

More information about T-Mobile’s J.D. Power rankings here.

MacDailyNews Take: Hopefully some of that will rub off on Sprint.