Apple patent filing details Apple Pencil support for iPhone and Apple Watch

There have been years of rumors that Apple Pencil support would be coming to iPhones. A new Apple patent filing for “handwriting keyboard for screen” — hints that this may happen — as well as Apple Pencil support for the Apple Watch.

Dennis Sellers for Apple World Today:

Apple adds that some techniques for handwriting on small screens using electronic devices, however, are generally cumbersome and inefficient. For example, some existing techniques use a complex and time-consuming user interface, which may include multiple key presses or keystrokes. Existing techniques require more time than necessary, wasting user time and device energy. Apple thinks it has a better solution. It doesn’t specifically mention the Apple Pencil, but the patent filing shows the Pencil in some of its images. The info also mentions other input methods, such as inputting characters via the Digital Crown.

MacDailyNews Take: For larger iPhones, yes, we’ve always wanted Apple Pencil support, but we’re trying to imagine using Apple Pencils with our Apple Watches and it just seems too ridiculous.