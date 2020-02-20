Why buying Apple stock might be a great idea

One stock that might be an intriguing buy right now is Apple, Zacks Equity Research writes. This is because Apple is seeing solid earnings estimate revision activity, and is in great company from a Zacks Industry Rank perspective.

Zacks Equity Research:

This is important because, often times, a rising tide will lift all boats in an industry, as there can be broad trends taking place in a segment that are boosting securities across the board. This is arguably taking place in the Computer – Mini computers space as it currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 45 out of more than 250 industries, suggesting it is well-positioned from this perspective, especially when compared to other segments out there.

Meanwhile, Apple is actually looking pretty good on its own too. The firm has seen solid earnings estimate revision activity over the past month, suggesting analysts are becoming a bit more bullish on the firm’s prospects in both the short and long term.