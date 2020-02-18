Apple Music debuts intelligent sorting of alternate album versions

Apple Music has debuted a new feature that makes it easier to find the exact album version for which you’re looking. Discovered by MacStoriesFederico Viticci, when alternate albums are available, they’re now listed in a dedicated “Other Versions” section beneath an album’s track list.

Apple Music album sorting (source: MacStories)

Ryan Christoffel for MacStories:

As Federico notes, this feature is a long-time carryover from Beats Music…

For example, if you view the Death Cab for Cutie artist page in Apple Music, you’ll see Transatlanticism as one of the group’s albums, but only one version of it so as to prevent unnecessary cluttering of the album list. Open that album, however, and you’ll see the Other Versions section containing the Demos and 10th Anniversary versions.

MacDailyNews Take: This eliminates a lot of congestion on artists’ pages in Apple Music. Much better!

