Apple’s new iPad Pro shipments unlikely to peak until after April

Apple is scheduled to launch its new iPad Pro series around March, however shipments are unlikely to peak until after April. This is because components suppliers are slowly ramping up their output after the extended Chinese New Year break due to the 2019-nCoV coronavirus outbreak, DigiTimes reports, citing “industry sources.”

DigiTimes:

After upgrading its 9.7-inch iPad to 10.2-inch spec in 2019, Apple is set to release its new 12-inch iPad Pro model featuring a rear-end three-lens ToF 3D sensor in the spring, in a bid to boost its share of the global tablet market…The vendor registered total iPad shipments of 44 million units in 2019, slightly lower than 2018, the sources said. Supply chain partners [had] already kicked off production of related components… but assemblers are not expected to start ramping up shipments until March due to the epidemic, and shipments may peak at a monthly level of over 3-3.5 million units in the second quarter, the sources said.

MacDailyNews Take: We can’t wait to get our first look at these new ToF-equpiiend iPad Pros. ToF sensors, which nearly instantly calculate how long it takes a laser to reach an object picked up by a camera, will likely improve image focus, quality, and, importantly, supercharge Apple’s ARKit performance.