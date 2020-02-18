Ming-Chi Kuo: Production soon to ramp up for Apple’s AirTags

Universal Scientific Industrial, based in Shanghai, will begin supplying the system-in-package (SiP) for Apple’s upcoming ultra wideband “AirTags” in the second to third quarter of 2020, with shipments to reach tens of millions of units by the end of the year, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Joe Rossignol for MacRumors:

In a research note with TF International Securities, obtained by MacRumors, Kuo said Universal Scientific Industrial will be the primary supplier of the system-in-package for the tags, fulfilling around 60 percent of orders. Similar to the one inside AirPods, the system-in-package would be a densely packed circuit board, and it would likely include the Apple-designed U1 chip for Ultra Wideband support…

MacRumors uncovered evidence of Apple working on Tile-like item trackers in iOS 13 code last year, including an unreleased “Items” tab in the Find My app and a potential “AirTag” name for the small, circular tags.

Users would receive a notification when they are separated from a tagged item and, if necessary, they would be able to tap a button in the Find My app that would result in Apple’s tag chiming. It would also be possible to disable notifications for “safe locations” such as a home or workplace.