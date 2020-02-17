Apple TV+ debuts Steven Spielberg’s ‘Amazing Stories’ official trailer

Apple has debuted the official trailer for Steven Spielberg’s Amazing Stories, set to premiere on Apple TV+ on March 6th.

Apple TV+ is home to the biggest directors and top stars

Apple TV via YouTube:

Five tales. Infinite imagination. Watch Amazing Stories on March 6 on the Apple TV app with an Apple TV+ subscription:

From visionary executive producers Steven Spielberg and Edward Kitsis & Adam Horowitz, this reimagining of the classic anthology series transports everyday characters into worlds of wonder, possibility, and imagination.

MacDailyNews Take: We’ve been waiting for this since 2017 when we first learned that Apple had inked a deal for Amazing Stories!

Now, for those of us who remember, this is a somewhat curious choice because Spielberg’s “Amazing Stories” was not a ratings hit back in the 1980s – likely due to the audience’s sky high expectations. The series did receive 12 Emmy nominations and won five, but it was not renewed by NBC after its initial two-year contract.

Those of us here who watched it live on NBC back in 1985-87, remember the series and liked it.

We’ll see if 30 years, $5 million per episode, and no network television constraints can help make “Amazing Stories” really take off this time.MacDailyNews, October 10, 2017

All of you ’80s kids will likely remember the show’s open:

