Apple TV+ debuts Steven Spielberg’s ‘Amazing Stories’ official trailer

Apple has debuted the official trailer for Steven Spielberg’s Amazing Stories, set to premiere on Apple TV+ on March 6th.

Apple TV via YouTube:

Five tales. Infinite imagination. Watch Amazing Stories on March 6 on the Apple TV app with an Apple TV+ subscription: From visionary executive producers Steven Spielberg and Edward Kitsis & Adam Horowitz, this reimagining of the classic anthology series transports everyday characters into worlds of wonder, possibility, and imagination.

MacDailyNews Take: We’ve been waiting for this since 2017 when we first learned that Apple had inked a deal for Amazing Stories!

Now, for those of us who remember, this is a somewhat curious choice because Spielberg’s “Amazing Stories” was not a ratings hit back in the 1980s – likely due to the audience’s sky high expectations. The series did receive 12 Emmy nominations and won five, but it was not renewed by NBC after its initial two-year contract.

Those of us here who watched it live on NBC back in 1985-87, remember the series and liked it.

We’ll see if 30 years, $5 million per episode, and no network television constraints can help make “Amazing Stories” really take off this time. — MacDailyNews, October 10, 2017

All of you ’80s kids will likely remember the show’s open: