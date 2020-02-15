Apple Watch helps save Oklahoma teen’s life

An Oklahoma teen is crediting his Apple Watch for saving his life after the device notified him of his abnormally rapid heart rate.

KFOR/CNN:

Skylar Joslin looks like a normal teenager, but he is fighting a rare battle. “I got a text message along with a screenshot of his heart rate and it was 190. The following message saying, ‘Mommy there’s something wrong. I’m not doing anything,’” Liz Joslin, Skylar’s mother, said. Skylar was in class when he got a notification on his Apple Watch and immediately knew something was wrong. “I was kind of worried about it because I didn’t realize it and it was saying something was wrong with my heart,” he said…

Skylar was diagnosed with a condition called supraventricular tachycardia. It causes a rapid heartbeat that weakens the heart over time. He underwent nearly eight hours of surgery to fix his heart’s rhythm. Skylar is back on the [football] field with a device that monitors his heart. He also wears his Apple Watch every day and tells others about how the device saved his life. “My science teacher… she got one because of it,” he said.