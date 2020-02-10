Apple releases macOS Catalina 10.15.4 public beta

Five days after the release of the macOS Catalina 10.15.4 developer beta, Apple today released macOS Catalina 10.15.4 to public beta testers. Beta testers who have signed up for Apple’s beta testing program will be able to download the new ‌‌macOS Catalina‌‌ beta through the Software Update mechanism in System Preferences after installing the proper profile.

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

The ‌macOS Catalina‌ 10.15.4 update introduces Screen Time Communication Limits, a feature that was brought to the iPhone in the iOS 13.3 update…

References to new AMD processors were discovered in the macOS 10.15.4 beta, leading to speculation that Apple is working on AMD-based Macs, but it’s not clear if these references are simply for internal testing rather than evidence of an AMD Mac.