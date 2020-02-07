AMD Macs? Apple’s latest macOS beta code references AMD processors and graphics cards

Are AMD Macs on the horizon? References to upcoming AMD processors, graphics cards and APUs (chips that combine CPUs and GPUs) have been spotted in code for macOS 10.15.4 beta 1 by Twitter user @_rogame. The code alludes to AMD’s Navi 21, Renoir, and Van Gogh, as well as other chips rumored to be in AMD’s pipeline.

Alex Blake for Digital Trends:

Given that MacOS is currently on version 10.15.3, the code could suggest Apple is working on support for a broad array of AMD processors sooner rather than later. It also adds to previous leaks surrounding support for upcoming AMD products in the MacOS operating system. The references to Navi 21 are particularly interesting. According to rumors, this top-secret graphics card could be twice as fast — and twice as large — as the Navi 10 chip currently inside AMD’s 5700 XT GPU… The Ryzen 4000 generation of chips is known under the code name “Renoir,” making the reference to this particular painter in the MacOS 10.15.4 beta code especially intriguing.

MacDailyNews Take: As we wrote back in February 2017, “It’s almost as if AMD designed RYZEN with Apple in mind.” Do you think AMD Macs are on the horizon (WWDC 2020)?

