First Apple TV+ comedy series launches: ‘Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet’

Co-created by Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, and Megan Ganz for Apple TV+, Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet is a live-action comedy series that follows a team of video game developers as they navigate the challenges of running a popular video game. The series has already been renewed for a second season and all nine, half-hour episodes of the live-action comedy’s first season are now available for viewing on Apple TV+.

Devindra Hardawar for Engadget:

Mythic Quest shouldn’t work. The new Apple TV+ comedy, created by the folks behind It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia and co-produced by Ubisoft, dives into the day-to-day adventures of a gaming studio behind an incredibly popular MMO. But really, who needs another workplace comedy, especially one about game development? And can we trust a show sprung from a giant publisher like Ubisoft to portray the gaming world fairly — warts and all? Yet somehow, despite everything going against it, Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet is phenomenal. It’s sharp and funny enough to keep non-gamers hooked, it actually tackles major issues facing the industry, and at times, it’s surprisingly sweet and poignant. Mythic Quest, which premieres on Apple TV+ today, is like a cross between Office Space, HBO’s Silicon Valley (RIP) and Comedy Central’s excellent series Corporate.

MacDailyNews Take: On Rotten Tomatoes, Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet has an Average Tomatometer of 77% (all critics) and an Average Audience Score (% of users who rated this 3.5 stars or higher) of 71%.

Critics Consensus: While it relies too heavily on the workplace comedy formula, “Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet” is nonetheless hilarious and stands out for exploring the gaming industry with intelligence, thoughtfulness, and sincerity. — Rotten Tomatoes

So, it seems as if our hopes, based on the trailer from early last month, have been fulfilled!

Promising concept. Not a new concept (9 to 5, Office Space, The Office, Silicon Valley, etc., etc. etc.), but a promising setup nonetheless. We remain cautiously optimistic on this one. The potential is there. Hopefully it will be fulfilled! — MacDailyNews, January 7, 2020