First Apple TV+ comedy series launches: ‘Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet’

No Comments

Co-created by Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, and Megan Ganz for Apple TV+, Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet is a live-action comedy series that follows a team of video game developers as they navigate the challenges of running a popular video game. The series has already been renewed for a second season and all nine, half-hour episodes of the live-action comedy’s first season are now available for viewing on Apple TV+.

Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet
Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet

Devindra Hardawar for Engadget:

Mythic Quest shouldn’t work. The new Apple TV+ comedy, created by the folks behind It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia and co-produced by Ubisoft, dives into the day-to-day adventures of a gaming studio behind an incredibly popular MMO. But really, who needs another workplace comedy, especially one about game development? And can we trust a show sprung from a giant publisher like Ubisoft to portray the gaming world fairly — warts and all? Yet somehow, despite everything going against it, Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet is phenomenal.

It’s sharp and funny enough to keep non-gamers hooked, it actually tackles major issues facing the industry, and at times, it’s surprisingly sweet and poignant. Mythic Quest, which premieres on Apple TV+ today, is like a cross between Office Space, HBO’s Silicon Valley (RIP) and Comedy Central’s excellent series Corporate.

MacDailyNews Take: On Rotten Tomatoes, Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet has an Average Tomatometer of 77% (all critics) and an Average Audience Score (% of users who rated this 3.5 stars or higher) of 71%.

Critics Consensus: While it relies too heavily on the workplace comedy formula, “Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet” is nonetheless hilarious and stands out for exploring the gaming industry with intelligence, thoughtfulness, and sincerity.Rotten Tomatoes

So, it seems as if our hopes, based on the trailer from early last month, have been fulfilled!

Promising concept. Not a new concept (9 to 5, Office Space, The Office, Silicon Valley, etc., etc. etc.), but a promising setup nonetheless. We remain cautiously optimistic on this one. The potential is there. Hopefully it will be fulfilled!MacDailyNews, January 7, 2020

Reader Feedback

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,