Apple debuts Apple TV+ ‘Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet’ trailer

Apple TV channel, YouTube:

The staff of legends. Watch Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet on February 7 on the Apple TV app with an Apple TV+ subscription: https://apple.co/_MythicQuest

Meet the team behind the biggest multiplayer video game of all time. But in a workplace focused on building worlds, molding heroes, and creating legends, the most hard-fought battles don’t occur in the game — they happen in the office.