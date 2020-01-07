Apple debuts Apple TV+ ‘Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet’ trailer

No Comments

Apple TV channel, YouTube:

The staff of legends. Watch Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet on February 7 on the Apple TV app with an Apple TV+ subscription: https://apple.co/_MythicQuest

Meet the team behind the biggest multiplayer video game of all time. But in a workplace focused on building worlds, molding heroes, and creating legends, the most hard-fought battles don’t occur in the game — they happen in the office.

MacDailyNews Take: Promising concept. Not a new concept (9 to 5, Office Space, The Office, Silicon Valley, etc., etc. etc.), but a promising setup nonetheless. We remain cautiously optimistic on this one. The potential is there. Hopefully it will be fulfilled!

Reader Feedback

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tags: ,