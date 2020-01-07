Alpine reveals new ‘Halo’ CarPlay receiver with iPad-sized 11-inch display

Alpine has added a third model to the popular Halo category. The new iLX-F411 Alpine Halo Mech-Less (no CD/DVD) Audio/Video Receiver features the same “hovering” screen platform as its predecessors while boasting a larger, 11-inch touchscreen – 49 percent more surface area than the 9-inch.

“The impact that the Alpine Halo9 has had in the industry cannot be understated,” said Mike Anderson, Vice President and General Manager, Brand Business Unit, Alpine Electronics of America, Inc. “The introduction of the new 11-inch display solidifies Alpine as an industry leader with the biggest display on the market.”

The iLX-F411 debuted today during the 2020 International CES, taking place at the Las Vegas Convention Center from Jan. 7-10.

The increased screen size allows for safe navigation and easy control of music, text messages, and phone calls through Apple CarPlay or Android Auto.

The large, 11-inch screen has a WVGA display, Capacitive Touch, and Swipe Graphical User Interface (GUI) that’s optimized for in-vehicle smartphone use so drivers can access Apple CarPlay for media or navigation while keeping their hands on the wheel and eyes on the road. It features built-in Bluetooth for hands-free calling and audio streaming and is SiriusXM-Ready (requires a SiriusXM tuner and subscription, sold separately).

External sources can be connected via the USB port, AUX input, or HDMI input. One universal rear camera input or additional cameras can be added when used with the KCX-C2600B Universal Front and Rear Camera Selector (cameras and selector sold separately). Drivers can retain select factory features like vehicle information and parking assist display on compatible vehicles with the iDatalink Maestro module (sold separately, iDatalink® connectivity available via software update Fall 2020).

The iLX-F411 will ship in June for $1,200 SRI and will be for sale at Alpine Authorized retailers or online at www.alpine-usa.com through Crutchfield.

MacDailyNews Take: In this case, being able to easily see and quickly use the GUI, bigger is better.