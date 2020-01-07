New renders and video reveal Apple’s rumored ‘iPhone SE 2’

“Designs for Apple’s heavily rumored successor to the iPhone SE, a budget phone variously known as the “iPhone SE 2” or sometimes the “iPhone 9,” has allegedly been leaked,” William Gallagher writes for AppleInsider:
The renders come from OnLeaks, a source that correctly predicted the iPhone 11 Pro’s triple camera system.
Stick around, I ain't done yet…😏 pic.twitter.com/wrVrLDW8jU
— Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) January 6, 2020
MacDailyNews Take: This budget iPhone is said to be almost exactly the same design as the iPhone 8 (4.7-inch display). We highly doubt Apple will call it “iPhone 9” (we’re well past “9” now) or even “iPhone SE 2,” but the renders are likely very close to the iPhone that analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has said will be launched at the end of March.
Looks just like an iPhone to me!
Yawn…..
A little surprising if they still have a home button.
Hey, there’s still a current “iPhone 8” being sold and “iPhone 9” is meant to replace it. Makes sense to me… It shouldn’t be called iPhone SE anything; it makes no sense. Many target customers have forgotten or don’t recognize “SE” at all… Most people who want a new iPhone SE won’t fully accept an updated iPhone 8 as a choice. If not iPhone 9, make up a new name 😏 (LOL – iPhone Classic)
iPhone Air
Best name for this likely one-off would be iPhone Classic.
Too big.
Yes , too big if it is not the overall size of an iPhone SE.
No headphone jack??!!
That would be great as long as it has a very good price so everyone … I mean also people with really tight budget can afford it!!!