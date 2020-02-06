iOS 13.4 features a new, improved Apple Mail toolbar

Yesterday, Apple released the first developer betas for their next round of software releases. The tvOS 13.4 beta code references to new Apple TV hardware …
One of the New York City Police Department’s most-used item since the 1800s is the handwritten memo book activity log. Now a new iPhone app is replacing it…
Apple disclosed on Wednesday, as part of their latest Xcode app development tool, that developers could build unified Mac, iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV apps and only charge users once…
Apple TV+ is available in over 100 countries with a 7‑day free trial. When their Apple TV+ free trials run out, will people pay for Apple’s service?
Epic Systems recently urged some of the largest U.S. health systems to sign a letter opposing proposed rules to make it easier to share medical records data …
The death toll from the 2019-nCoV coronavirus in mainland China jumped by 73 to 563 on Thursday, its third consecutive record daily rise…
Apple today released the first beta version of iOS 13.4 with a new CarKey feature that will allow the use of iPhone or Apple Watch as a car key and more…
Apple Watch outsold the entire Swiss watch industry by a huge margin in 2019. Swiss watch companies are rapidly losing smartwatch market share…
Jefferies sees two main drivers behind higher revenue and earnings estimates for Apple: New product launches and a breakout 2020 for its wearables business…
For what you get, extra iCloud space is well worth Apple’s prices, but it’s still not great when you’re sharing with those on lesser platforms. Save money …
How about adding the badges back to the App Store so we can see when we have updates!