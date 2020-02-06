iOS 13.4 features a new, improved Apple Mail toolbar

Apple’s iOS 13.4 beta 1 has reverted what many users consider to be a bad design choice made within the iOS 13 Mail app – specifically, the actions toolbar the bottom of the screen.

Now, with the new changes, the delete and reply buttons now sit at opposite ends of the toolbar, plus Apple has restored the quick actions for flagging and moving folders.

Benjamin Mayo for 9to5Mac:

You can see a side-by-side of the change here:

iOS 13.4 Apple Mail app changes
Apple’s iOS Mail app changes (source: 9to5Mac)

MacDailyNews Take: Excellent reversion, Apple!

