Why are so many skipping their free Apple TV+ trials?

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app with a seven-day free trial for new subscribers on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV 4K, Apple TV HD, Apple TV (3rd generation), iPod touch and Mac. For a limited time, customers who purchase a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch starting September 10, 2019 can enjoy one year of Apple TV+ for free. So why are so few taking advantage of free Apple TV+ trials?
Apple didn’t directly provide a lot of detail on its latest earnings call on the progress of its streaming-video service. But Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi did some nifty math from the hints the company provided, finding that less than 10% of customers eligible for 12 months of free Apple TV+ have signed up.
The question, obviously, is why so few?
One possibility is that Apple has not been very effective in promoting Apple TV+… Another potential explanation, he adds, is that Apple is deliberately going slow on the rollout of the service, in part to mitigate the negative accounting effect of the ramp-up. “Apple may be deliberately scaling its promotions of TV+ slowly, so that the most concerted promotions didn’t begin until after [fiscal] Q1, when the negative accounting impact to GAAP profits would lessen,” he wrote. Note that new users have three months to activate the free trial, after which the offer expires.
MacDailyNews Take: Regardless of whether Sacconaghi’s guesstimate is right or not, interest in Apple TV+ will build and accelerate over time as Apple’s service basically started from a standing start. As shows grab awards and headlines, as the number of series and content builds up, and Apple ramps up promotion, the service will naturally grow thanks to the simple math of new devices being purchased, each with a potential free year of Apple TV+. This service was always destined to start slowly then build and build, gathering steam over time!
9 Comments
I don’t think it’s a slow rollout, I think many people are not enamored with the content. there maybe a couple good shows, however IMHO that’s about it.
Could be wrong.. guess we’ll find out later this year if millions don’t renew the freebie subs.. assuming there is actually a way to figure that out..
I’m in agreement
We bought 5 eligible devices since the promo started, an Apple TV, a HomePod, 2 iPhones and a 16′ MacBook Pro. We are eligible for only one subscription, so four go unused.
If you bought and activated them on different Apple IDs, you’d be eligible for all of them.
I son’t like ahows trying to preach to me. For All Mankind was the worst. Yeah, seem to be well made shows but the writing is sub par. Like Running Windows on your Mac. Hardware looks runs great but inside doesn’t really match.
Apple TV+ content is way too preachy. Way too politically correct. Mostly boring.
I signed up, realised there was nothing worth watching in about 5 mins, then promptly cancelled and deleted the app off my devices. I’m not the biggest TV watcher admittedly but the service just didn’t add anything worthwhile to my current mix of Netflix, Youtube and SBS On Demand.
With the iPhone 11 Plus Max came a free year. Before I committed to any of the series, I looked for reviews. Turns out the material is politically correct and preachy. I couldn’t find anything that is salvageable, though I tried. So we haven’t watched a single minute of Apple stuff.
I wouldn’t let my 12 year old child watch most of the shows due to content issue. Also, the shows too hidden in the muck of all the others shows.