Apple releases first look at ‘Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet’ for Apple TV+

Apple today released their first look at Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet, set to debut February 7th on the Apple TV app with an Apple TV+ subscription.

All nine, half-hour episodes of the live-action comedy’s first season, co-created by McElhenney, Charlie Day and Megan Ganz, will be available to stream in their entirety exclusively on Apple TV+ beginning Friday, February 7.

Apple on January 19, 2019 announced that “Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet” has been renewed for a second season ahead of its global premiere on February 7 on Apple TV+. The series joins a list of recently renewed Apple Originals set for a second season, including the critically acclaimed “Little America”; soon-to-premiere “Home Before Dark”; and “Dickinson,” “See,” “Servant,” and “For All Mankind.”

Viewers of “Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet” will meet the team behind the biggest multiplayer video game of all time. But in a workplace focused on building worlds, molding heroes, and creating legends, the most hard-fought battles don’t occur in the game — they happen in the office.

“Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet” is executive produced by Rob McElhenney and Charlie Day (“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”); Michael Rotenberg and Nicholas Frenkel (3arts), Jason Altman, Danielle Kreinik and Gérard Guillemot (Ubisoft), David Hornsby (“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”) and Megan Ganz (“Modern Family,” “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”). The series ensemble cast also includes Academy Award-winner F. Murray Abraham, Danny Pudi, Imani Hakim, Charlotte Nicadao, David Hornsby, Ashly Burch, and Jessie Ennis.

The new series will premiere globally on Apple TV+, a new home for the world’s most creative storytellers. Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, Mac, select Samsung smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV and Roku devices, as well as at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

MacDailyNews Take: Again, this is a promising concept. Not a new concept (9 to 5, Office Space, The Office, Silicon Valley, etc., etc. etc.), but a promising setup nonetheless. We remain cautiously optimistic on this one. The potential is there. F. Murray Abraham is there. Hopefully it will be fulfilled!