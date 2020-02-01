Apple offers onsite repair option in select cities

Apple now offers an onsite repair option for users in select cities who need their Apple devices repaired, but aren’t able to visit a repair shop or Apple Store.

The onsite repair options are available through Apple Authorized Service Provider Go Tech Services, which promises to repair your device “at your home or office.”

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

Onsite repairs from Go Tech Services appear to be available in San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Houston, and Dallas. When choosing a repair option in one of these cities, Go Tech Services can be selected as one of the repair providers. Go Tech Services is listed as the top option in cities where it is available, and selecting it warns that an onsite visit fee may be charged in addition to the provider’s standard repair cost.

MacDailyNews Note: Go Tech Services is Apple Authorized Service Provider that “specializes in fast and convenient mobile repairs,” but you must book them for via Apple’s support site: https://support.apple.com.