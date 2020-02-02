Apple Arcade promo whimsically takes over Apple.com

The homepage of Apple.com has been taken over by an Apple Arcade promo where game characters jump on iPhones, Sonic the Hedgehog drives around the 16-inch MacBook Pro, other characters jump off an iPad Pro and take seat to watch Apple TV 4K, capped by a full animation for Apple Arcade with Pac-Mac temporarily eating the disclaimer (it reappears after a second, likely for legal reasons).

Apple Arcade launched on the App Store on September 19, 2019 and, since then, players around the world have been playing games that have been years in the making. The developers behind them have woven artistry, curiosity and a lot of heart into a curated selection of diverse, fresh games made possible by Apple Arcade.

At launch, Phil Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing, said, “We are so excited to launch Apple Arcade on the App Store. A curated selection of over 100 new and exclusive games from many of the most innovative game developers in the world is the perfect complement to the App Store’s existing massive catalog of games. We think customers of all ages are going to be delighted that a single subscription gives the whole family unlimited access to the full catalog of amazing Apple Arcade games, all without any ads or additional purchases, while knowing every game must meet Apple’s high privacy standards.”

Apple Arcade is available via a new tab on the App Store for $4.99 per month and offers a one-month free trial in more than 150 countries and regions. The subscription will automatically renew at $4.99 per month at the end of the one-month free trial until cancelled. Customers can cancel at any time in Settings at least one day before each renewal date.

Check out Apple Arcade’s animated takeover of Apple.com’s homepage here.

MacDailyNews Take: This is an inventive, fun Apple Arcade promo. $4.99/month is such a crazy good deal as it just offers so much. If you haven’t yet, give Apple Arcade a try for free. We love it!