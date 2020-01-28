Apple Pay arrives for Curve customers across Europe

Apple Pay arrives for Curve customers today. Curve, the Over-The-Top banking platform that consolidates multiple cards and accounts into one smart card and app, today brings its customers Apple Pay, which is transforming payments with an easy, secure and private way to pay. With Apple Pay on iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad and Mac, customers can make fast and convenient purchases in stores, in apps, and on websites.

Curve simplifies and unifies the money management experience for customers with its unique ability to consolidate all bank cards into a single card and transfer transactions up to two weeks after a purchase was made with its go-back-in-time functionality. As soon as a customer sets up their Curve Mastercard with Apple Pay, it will work instantly with all cardholders’ bank and cards linked to their Curve app.

The launch of Curve for Apple Pay means that customers can now leave their wallet behind, spend more freely without any limit on most in-store transactions and still benefit from Curve’s unique features, such as 1% instant cash back, the ability to travel in time and change the account that you spent with, and great foreign exchange rates at millions of places around the world.

Security and privacy are at the core of Apple Pay. When you use a credit or debit card with Apple Pay, the actual card numbers are not stored on the device, nor on Apple servers. Instead, a unique Device Account Number is assigned, encrypted and securely stored in the Secure Element on your device. Each transaction is authorized with a one-time unique dynamic security code.

“We are thrilled to announce Apple Pay is here for all European Curve customers,” said Diego Rivas, Curve’s Head of Product-OS, in a statement. “Curve’s integration with Apple Pay is a magnificent addition to Curve’s unique money management features, superbly complimenting Curve’s commitment to simplifying and unifying people’s financial lives and enabling even more ways for customers to pay with one of the most rewarding and feature-packed personal finance products on the market,” added Rivas.

Enjoy all the benefits of your Curve card using Apple Pay. It’s the easy, secure,

and private way to pay. pic.twitter.com/V7v70mod6u — Curve (@imaginecurve) January 28, 2020

Apple Pay is easy to set up and users will continue to receive all of the rewards and benefits offered by Curve.

With iPhone and Apple Watch, customers can pay with Apple Pay in stores, restaurants, taxis, vending machines and many more places. When shopping in apps or on the web in Safari with Apple Pay, there’s no need to manually fill out lengthy account forms or repeatedly type in shipping and billing information. Every Apple Pay purchase is authenticated with just a glance or a touch with Face ID or Touch ID, or a device’s passcode. The Curve card is issued by Wirecard.

MacDailyNews Take: Congrats, Curve customers! For more information on Apple Pay, visit: http://www.apple.com/uk/apple-pay.

Source: Curve