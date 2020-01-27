Everything known about Apple’s iPhone 12 features so far

So far, the rumor mill have been pretty forthcoming with iPhone 12 features so far. Four different iPhone 12 variants set for release in September. Read on as 9to5Mac rounds up all of the specs, features, and design details that we know about the iPhone 12 so far.
We expect the iPhone 12 to mark the return to slab-sided design, with reports suggesting that the device will heavily resemble the iPhone 4. Reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has said this will come as part of a significant chassis redesign for the iPhone 12… Apple’s return to a boxier industrial design theme with the iPhone 4 makes sense when you consider the design of the iPad Pro.
For the first time ever, the entirety of Apple’s flagship iPhone lineup will sport OLED display technology this year.
• One iPhone 12 model with a 5.4-inch OLED display
• Two iPhone 12 models with a 6.1-inch OLED displays
• One iPhone 12 model with a 6.7-inch OLED display
Perhaps most notably of all, all four of the iPhone 12 models introduced this year are expected to feature 5G connectivity. Despite some initial reports to the contrary, all four are expected to include support for both versions of 5G: sub-6 GHz 5G and mmWave 5G.
MacDailyNews Take: While 5G will be the main selling point later this year, we expect fans of large iPhones will want to get their hands on that 6.7-inch model ASAP!
4 Comments
Who cares about the size or OLED or 5G, I want in-screen fingerprint reader!
…and a headphone jack!
Sounds like you haven’t spent any time with Face ID. Once you go Face ID, you never go back…
I think if Apple was as visionary as it used to be, in addition to two or three long-form models in the size range this article is talking about, it would have iPad-mini size and 4.9” shorter-form size phones. It would be so hard for me to pick which one to buy I would I might end up having two phone numbers.
The iPads are better in every way than a 6.7” iPhone except their arbitrary lack of a fully-functional cellphone transceiver and a few other easily fixable ways. A smaller iPhone is necessary for anyone who wants to use his phone while walking and carrying something and doesn’t have three arms. True that the Watch virtually eliminates that need but then why do you want your pocket to be filled with anything larger wider and longer than a credit card except for videos and games that call for iPad sizes?