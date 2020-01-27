Everything known about Apple’s iPhone 12 features so far

So far, the rumor mill have been pretty forthcoming with iPhone 12 features so far. Four different iPhone 12 variants set for release in September. Read on as 9to5Mac rounds up all of the specs, features, and design details that we know about the iPhone 12 so far.

Chance Miller for 9to5Mac:

We expect the iPhone 12 to mark the return to slab-sided design, with reports suggesting that the device will heavily resemble the iPhone 4. Reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has said this will come as part of a significant chassis redesign for the iPhone 12… Apple’s return to a boxier industrial design theme with the iPhone 4 makes sense when you consider the design of the iPad Pro.

For the first time ever, the entirety of Apple’s flagship iPhone lineup will sport OLED display technology this year.

• One iPhone 12 model with a 5.4-inch OLED display

• Two iPhone 12 models with a 6.1-inch OLED displays

• One iPhone 12 model with a 6.7-inch OLED display

Perhaps most notably of all, all four of the iPhone 12 models introduced this year are expected to feature 5G connectivity. Despite some initial reports to the contrary, all four are expected to include support for both versions of 5G: sub-6 GHz 5G and mmWave 5G.