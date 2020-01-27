Shot on iPhone: Apple’s ‘Powder’ features Winter X Games snowboarders

Shot on iPhone, specifically on an Apple iPhone 11 Pro, “Powder” features Winter X Games snowboarders backcountry snowboarding at Baldface Lodge in British Columbia.

Apple’s iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max offer a new triple-camera system provides a pro-level camera experience with an Ultra Wide, Wide and Telephoto camera, delivering huge improvements to low-light photography and offering the highest quality video in a smartphone that is great for shooting action videos.

iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max set a new standard in video, with the highest quality video ever in a smartphone. Each camera in the triple-camera system records brilliant 4K video with extended dynamic range and cinematic video stabilization. With a wider field of view and large focal plane, the Ultra Wide camera is great for shooting action videos. Users can easily zoom between each of the three cameras, while Audio Zoom matches the audio to the video framing for more dynamic sound. With iOS 13, powerful video editing tools are accessible to everyone with the ability to rotate, crop, increase exposure and apply filters to videos instantly. These adjustments are easy to apply and review at a glance, so even a novice can create professional quality video projects.

Follow past and present Winter X Games snowboarding competitors Red Gerard, Danny Davis, Kimmy Fasani, and Ben Ferguson as they explore untouched powder in the backcountry of the British Columbia Interior at the legendary Baldface Lodge. Music: “Start a Fire” by The Shivas: https://apple.co/2GnMDFE

