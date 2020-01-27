Proposed bill would bring emoji license plates to Vermont

If a new piece of proposed legislation introduced last week in the Vermont House of Representatives becomes law, emoji license plates will come to the U.S. for the first time. Queensland, Australia was the first place in the world to get emojified license plates last year.

Igor Bonifacic for Engadget:

The bill, introduced by Democrat Rebecca White, would allow drivers to add one of six emoji to their license plates. The pictographs would be in addition to whatever combination of letters and numbers the state’s Commissioner of Motor Vehicles assigns to a car or a driver picks for themselves. So you won’t have to worry about saying something like “thinking face, smiling face with heart-eyes and face with tears of joy” the next time you need to report a Vermont driver to police.

Notably, Vermont hasn’t said how much it would charge for the plates, nor which six emoji drivers will be able to pick from.