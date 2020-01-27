Apple’s iPad turns 10 years old today

Apple’s iPad turned 10 years old today. Yes, this is the 10th anniversary of Steve Jobs’ unveiling of the iPad at the Yerba Buena Center for the Arts in San Francisco, one of the last major products that he unveiled before his death in 2011.

“iPad is our most advanced technology in a magical and revolutionary device at an unbelievable price,” said Steve Jobs, Apple’s CEO. “iPad creates and defines an entirely new category of devices that will connect users with their apps and content in a much more intimate, intuitive and fun way than ever before.”

Joe Rossignol for MacRumors:

Jobs argued that there was room for a new device category between the smartphone and the laptop, but only if that device was superior at some tasks. He then introduced the iPad as exactly that, referring to it as a “magical and revolutionary device” for browsing the web, reading and sending email, viewing photos, watching videos, listening to music, playing games, reading ebooks, and more. The original iPad featured a 9.7-inch display, a single-core Apple A4 processor, up to 64GB of storage, 256MB of RAM, an advertised 10 hours of battery life, Bluetooth 2.1, a 30-pin dock connector, and a headphone jack. Wi-Fi-only models started at $499 in the United States, while models with both Wi-Fi and 3G cellular connectivity started at $629. Notably, the original iPad lacked cameras.

MacDailyNews Take: Long live Apple’s revolutionary iPad!