As usual, Apple is expected to show off their work on iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 at WWDC in June before releasing the finished versions to the public in September. As usual, users of older devices are interested about iOS 14 supported devices. Apple is said to be focusing on reliability and performance in iOS 14 and iPad OS 14 as Apple executives hope that an overhauled testing approach will improve the quality of the company’s software over the long term.

A new rumor from French site iPhonesoft suggests that this year’s iOS 14 release will support all iOS 13-capable devices, including iPhone SE, but iPadOS 14 will have to eliminate support for some devices.

Chance Miller for 9to5Mac:

Of course, iOS 14 will also support all of the 2020 iPhones, including the rumored low-cost iPhone SE 2/iPhone 9, as well as the iPhone 12 lineup. Today’s rumor also hedges that it’s possible Apple may end up dropping support for the iPhone SE and iPhone 6s depending on the next several months of development. As for the iPad lineup, today’s rumor says Apple will drop support for the iPad mini 4, originally introduced in September of 2015, and the iPad Air 2, introduced in October of 2014. These devices are powered by the A8 and A8X chips.

MacDailyNews Note: So, according to iPhonesoft, iOS 14 supported devices include:

• iPhone 11 Pro Max

• iPhone 11 Pro

• iPhone 11

• iPhone XS Max

• iPhone XS

• iPhone XR

• iPhone X

• iPhone 8 Plus

• iPhone 8

• iPhone 7 Plus

• iPhone 7

• iPhone 6s Plus

• iPhone 6s

• iPhone SE

• iPod touch (7th generation)

iPadOS 14 supported devices include:

• 12.9-inch iPad Pro

• 11-inch iPad Pro

• 10.5-inch iPad Pro

• 9.7-inch iPad Pro

• iPad (7th generation)

• iPad (6th generation)

• iPad (5th generation)

• iPad Air (3rd generation)

• iPad mini (5th generation)