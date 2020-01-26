Apple earnings preview: This could be a blockbuster quarter

With the early stages of the iPhone 11 cycle seemingly a success and wearables likely to contribute a large proportion of revenue growth, D.M. Martins Research believes Apple can do better than single digit revenue and earnings growth when Apple earnings for the 2019 holiday quarter (fiscal Q1 2020) are revealed on Tuesday, January 28 after market close.

D.M. Martins Research for Seeking Alpha:

Apple (AAPL) is scheduled to report the results of its fiscal 1Q20 on January 28, after the closing bell. Needless to say, all the attention of the financial community will be turned to Cupertino, California. The tech and consumer goods company is expected to deliver revenue growth of nearly 5% over very easy 2018 comps, while EPS is forecasted to improve YOY by about 9%…

I, on the other hand, think that Apple can do better…

At the risk of sounding overly optimistic, the 2019 holiday season could mark the beginning of a turnaround in the smartphone segment… But consistent with my recent arguments, I don’t believe that fiscal 1Q20 will be all about the iPhone. I expect the wearables segment to impress once again on the back of a refreshed Apple Watch that debuted just before the start of the quarter. I continue to believe that the watch will be an underappreciated generator of top- and bottom-line growth in the foreseeable future, and still project that at least one-third to one-fourth of Apple’s total company consensus revenue growth in fiscal 2020 will come from this product category. Importantly, I also believe that AirPods have the potential to be the “unsung hero” of the holiday season.