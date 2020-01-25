Which company is next to join trillion-dollar market cap club?

Last week, the trillion-dollar market value club was joined by a third U.S. company, Google parent Alphabet Inc. After Amazon, adding the next member, however, is likely to take quite some time.

Apple established the trillion-dollar market cap club, followed (as usual) by perpetual Apple-follower Microsoft. Amazon, currently worth roughly $935 billion, briefly crossed the trillion-dollar threshold in September 2018.

Lewis Krauskopf for Reuters:

The next closest company is not within $300 billion of the mark, but a handful companies could contend based on their current values. Social media platform Facebook Inc appears to have the pole position. Its $630 billion market value is about $65 billion more than Berkshire Hathaway Inc, the next richest company in the S&P 500. Soaring stock prices have propelled Visa Inc and rival payments processing company Mastercard Inc up the market cap chart. Both could surpass Facebook in market value three years from now, if all three companies maintained their average annual stock price increases of the past three years.

MacDailyNews Take: Amazon will be next, of course. After that, all bets are off. Facebook could do it, or it could become the next Myspace. Whichever company makes it, it’s going to be awhile.