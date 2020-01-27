Apple TV+ Official Sneak Peek: Beastie Boys Story

Wall Street’s main indexes fell more than 1% on Monday as investors worried about the economic fallout of the Wuhan virus outbreak…
The Avast antivirus program used by hundreds of millions of people around the world is selling highly sensitive web browsing data to many large companies…
If a new piece of proposed legislation introduced last week in Vermont becomes law, emoji license plates will come to the U.S. for the first time…
So far, the rumor mill have been pretty forthcoming with iPhone 12 features so far. Four different iPhone 12 variants set for release in September…
Shot on iPhone, specifically on an Apple iPhone 11 Pro, “Power” features Winter X Games snowboarders backcountry snowboarding at Baldface Lodge…
It’s been a very rocky few years for Imagination Technologies. Then, on January 2, 2020, Imagination announced a new, company-saving deal with Apple …
As U.S. investors evaluate weekend news regarding China’s coronavirus outbreak, tech stocks are among those that have been hit hard by coronavirus fears …
One day before Apple is due to release their earnings report, J.P. Morgan analysts have very slightly upped their Apple price target …
This year’s iOS 14 release will support all iOS 13-capable devices, including iPhone SE, but iPadOS 14 will have to eliminate support for some devices…
Apple can do better than single digit revenue and earnings growth when Apple earnings for the 2019 holiday quarter (fiscal Q1 2020) are revealed…
3 Comments
They were stupid in the 80’s and they are stupid now. I won’t be watching (of course), for fear my IQ level could get damaged… How about something NOT from the 80’s that is relevant now?
The 80’s ruled and the 90’s and 2000’s have fallen on their collective faces…..The bands today have taken to “redoing” the hits from the 80’s…creativity has died in music and movies. Need another Sex Pistols/Nirvana kick start.
I’ll take a little “raw” BB over much of the primped and processed sounds of today. I was never really a big fan of them at the time, but greatly appreciate them now in light of today’s schmaltz (there are exceptions, of course).