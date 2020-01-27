Apple TV+ Official Sneak Peek: Beastie Boys Story

Beastie Boys Story

Apple has released the “Official Sneak Peek” for the Apple TV+ documentary Beastie Boys Story: A Spike Jonze Live Documentary.

Apple TV via YouTube:

Here’s a little story they’re about to tell…

Coming April 24 to Apple TV+, Mike Diamond and Adam Horovitz share the story of their band and 40 years of friendship in a live documentary directed by friend, collaborator, and their former grandfather, Spike Jonze.

Learn more about Beastie Boys Story on the Apple TV app: http://apple.co/_beastieboysstory

MacDailyNews Take: We’ll be watching!

  1. They were stupid in the 80’s and they are stupid now. I won’t be watching (of course), for fear my IQ level could get damaged… How about something NOT from the 80’s that is relevant now?

    Reply

    1. The 80’s ruled and the 90’s and 2000’s have fallen on their collective faces…..The bands today have taken to “redoing” the hits from the 80’s…creativity has died in music and movies. Need another Sex Pistols/Nirvana kick start.

      Reply

  2. I’ll take a little “raw” BB over much of the primped and processed sounds of today. I was never really a big fan of them at the time, but greatly appreciate them now in light of today’s schmaltz (there are exceptions, of course).

    Reply

