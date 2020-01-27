Apple TV+ Official Sneak Peek: Beastie Boys Story

Apple has released the “Official Sneak Peek” for the Apple TV+ documentary Beastie Boys Story: A Spike Jonze Live Documentary.

Apple TV via YouTube:

Here’s a little story they’re about to tell…

Coming April 24 to Apple TV+, Mike Diamond and Adam Horovitz share the story of their band and 40 years of friendship in a live documentary directed by friend, collaborator, and their former grandfather, Spike Jonze.

Learn more about Beastie Boys Story on the Apple TV app: http://apple.co/_beastieboysstory