How ‘Little America’ made it to Apple TV+

Apple’s highly anticipated and critically acclaimed new anthology series Little America is now streaming exclusively on Apple TV+ around the world. “Little America” goes beyond the headlines to bring to life the funny, romantic, heartfelt and surprising stories of immigrants in America

Inspired by the true stories featured in Epic Magazine, Little America originates from Emmy Award-nominated Lee Eisenberg, Academy Award nominees Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon, Emmy Award winner Alan Yang and Epic Magazine. The first season of eight episodes will debut in its entirety, and has earned a critics’ score of 100 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. The series has already been renewed for a second season.

“Little America celebrates stories that are universally human, emotional and inspiring — it represents exactly what we’re building at Apple TV+,” said Zack Van Amburg, Apple’s head of Worldwide Video. “Each episode of Little America spotlights a beautiful experience from a different part of the world, and we hope it resonates with people everywhere.”

Simon Thompson for Forbes:

“We pitched to a bunch of different places, and the truth is some of these more traditional outlets that have been around for decades, were a little hesitant about the show,” explained Kumail Nanjiani. Little America is an anthology series on Apple TV+ that’s he’s executive produced with his wife, Emily V. Gordon, as well as Lee Eisenberg, Alan Yang, and Joshuah Bearman, among others. Nanjiani continued: “They were all stuck in their old ways. They were like, ‘Wait, you want to do a show that doesn’t have any stars, that has majority non-white leads on our very mainstream network?’ They were a little scared of a show that was an anthology show about immigrants coming to America. That’s how we pitched it to some traditional platforms, but they didn’t want to do it.” “We went with Apple because they seemed extremely passionate about it and they said they would trust us, let us make the show we wanted to make, and they would support it. We wanted the show to be something that was going to be accessible to a lot of people.”

MacDailyNews Note: Lee Eisenberg, co-creator, executive producer, and co-showrunner on Apple’s Little America, has inked a multi-year overall deal with Apple.