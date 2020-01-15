Lee Eisenberg, co-creator, executive producer, and co-showrunner on Apple’s Little America, has inked a multi-year overall deal with Apple. Little America, which premieres on January 17th, has already been picked up for a second season.

Joe Otterson for Variety:

Eisenberg will launch a new banner, Piece of Work Entertainment, and create television and digital media projects exclusively for Apple TV Plus… Eisenberg is now one of few creators to sign an overall deal with Apple. He joins the ranks of others like Alfonso Cuaron, Kerry Ehrin, Jon M. Chu, Justin Lin, and Jason Katims.

He is six-time Emmy nominee, primarily for his time on The Office and also for Hello Ladies: The Movie, which was based on the HBO series that he co-created.