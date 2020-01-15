Apple’s rack mountable Mac Pro now available for $6,499 to $54,048

Apple's rack mountable Mac Pro
Apple’s rack mountable Mac Pro (front)

Apple’s rack mountable Mac Pro is now available, starting at $6,499.

The base config:
• 3.5GHz 8‑core Intel Xeon W processor, Turbo Boost up to 4.0GHz
• 32GB (4x8GB) of DDR4 ECC memory
• Radeon Pro 580X with 8GB of GDDR5 memory
• 256GB SSD storage
• Rack mounting rails (ships in separate box)
• Magic Mouse 2
• Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad – US English

Apple's rack mountable Mac Pro (top)
Apple’s rack mountable Mac Pro (top)

The top config costs $54,048:
• 2.5GHz 28‑core Intel Xeon W processor, Turbo Boost up to 4.4GHz
• 1.5TB (12x128GB) of DDR4 ECC memory
• Two Radeon Pro Vega II Duo with 2x32GB of HBM2 memory each
• 8TB SSD storage
• Rack mounting rails (ships in separate box)
• Apple Afterburner card
• Magic Mouse 2 + Magic Trackpad 2
• Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad – US English

Apple's rack mountable Mac Pro (bottom)
Apple’s rack mountable Mac Pro (bottom)

Coming soon:
• Radeon Pro W5700X with 16GB of GDDR6 memory
• Two Radeon Pro W5700X with 16GB of GDDR6 memory each

Apple's rack mountable Mac Pro (rear)
Apple’s rack mountable Mac Pro (rear)

More info via Apple here.

MacDailyNews Take: Hello, gorgeous!

  3. The powerplug is far from being in optimal position on the back. In fact I would love to see most of those plugs populated sideways. Still a beauty to look at. Is air flow reingeneer? Looks like pretty much any rackmount workstation beside being Apple product. Ya ya, I am tough because I can’t justify the budget for such a beast. Love rackmount products.

    Reply

