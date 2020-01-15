Apple’s rack mountable Mac Pro now available for $6,499 to $54,048

Apple’s rack mountable Mac Pro is now available, starting at $6,499.

The base config:

• 3.5GHz 8‑core Intel Xeon W processor, Turbo Boost up to 4.0GHz

• 32GB (4x8GB) of DDR4 ECC memory

• Radeon Pro 580X with 8GB of GDDR5 memory

• 256GB SSD storage

• Rack mounting rails (ships in separate box)

• Magic Mouse 2

• Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad – US English

The top config costs $54,048:

• 2.5GHz 28‑core Intel Xeon W processor, Turbo Boost up to 4.4GHz

• 1.5TB (12x128GB) of DDR4 ECC memory

• Two Radeon Pro Vega II Duo with 2x32GB of HBM2 memory each

• 8TB SSD storage

• Rack mounting rails (ships in separate box)

• Apple Afterburner card

• Magic Mouse 2 + Magic Trackpad 2

• Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad – US English

Coming soon:

• Radeon Pro W5700X with 16GB of GDDR6 memory

• Two Radeon Pro W5700X with 16GB of GDDR6 memory each

More info via Apple here.

MacDailyNews Take: Hello, gorgeous!