Apple’s rack mountable Mac Pro now available for $6,499 to $54,048

Apple’s rack mountable Mac Pro is now available, starting at $6,499.
The base config:
• 3.5GHz 8‑core Intel Xeon W processor, Turbo Boost up to 4.0GHz
• 32GB (4x8GB) of DDR4 ECC memory
• Radeon Pro 580X with 8GB of GDDR5 memory
• 256GB SSD storage
• Rack mounting rails (ships in separate box)
• Magic Mouse 2
• Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad – US English
The top config costs $54,048:
• 2.5GHz 28‑core Intel Xeon W processor, Turbo Boost up to 4.4GHz
• 1.5TB (12x128GB) of DDR4 ECC memory
• Two Radeon Pro Vega II Duo with 2x32GB of HBM2 memory each
• 8TB SSD storage
• Rack mounting rails (ships in separate box)
• Apple Afterburner card
• Magic Mouse 2 + Magic Trackpad 2
• Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad – US English
Coming soon:
• Radeon Pro W5700X with 16GB of GDDR6 memory
• Two Radeon Pro W5700X with 16GB of GDDR6 memory each
More info via Apple here.
MacDailyNews Take: Hello, gorgeous!
4 Comments
It looks like a furnace filter.
a Gorgeous furnace filter!
When are those Radeon Pro W5700X GPU’s coming? When and how much info is always helpful.
The powerplug is far from being in optimal position on the back. In fact I would love to see most of those plugs populated sideways. Still a beauty to look at. Is air flow reingeneer? Looks like pretty much any rackmount workstation beside being Apple product. Ya ya, I am tough because I can’t justify the budget for such a beast. Love rackmount products.