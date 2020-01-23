New Apple Watch Connected program will reward you for going to the gym

This week, Apple is partnering with gyms an a new Apple Watch Connected program that’s set to launch with four partners: Orangetheory, Basecamp, YMCA, and Crunch Fitness.

The program is designed to further bridge the gap between life inside and outside of the gym. It’s basically a four-legged stool, including GymKit-enabled equipment, an Apple Watch and iOS app (developed with Apple), accepting Apple Pay and, perhaps, most interesting of the bunch, “incentive programs.” Take Orangetheory. Here you can can basically use activity to earn stuff like Nike and Apple gift cards. In the case of Crunch, you can earn deductions from your fees, up to $300 over two years. At YMCA, earnings go to “community initiatives,” while Basecamp’s go back to paying off the value of the Apple Watch Series 5 GPS the gym provides.

MacDailyNews Take: This is a win-win-win. It’ll sell more Apple Watches, gym memberships, GymKit-capable exercise machines, and ancillaries like gift cards which in turn will sell shoes, more Apple Watches, etc. As CarPlay is for automakers, this new Apple Watch Connected program will be for gyms, a must-have if they want to attract and retain well-heeled, educated members.

A Workout screen that details a treadmill workout. A symbol in the top-left corner indicates that Apple Watch is wirelessly connected to the treadmill.[/caption]Your Apple Watch can pair and sync data with compatible cardio equipment such as treadmills, ellipticals, indoor bikes, and more, providing you with more accurate information about your workout.

Pair your Apple Watch with gym equipment

Check if the equipment is compatible — youʼll see “Connects with Apple Watch” or “Connect with Apple Watch” on the equipment. Make sure your watch is set to detect gym equipment—open the Settings app on your Apple Watch, tap Workout, then turn on Detect Gym Equipment. Hold your Apple Watch within a few centimeters of the contactless reader on the gym equipment, with the display facing the reader.

A gentle tap and beep confirm that your Apple Watch is paired.

If Detect Gym Equipment is off in Settings on your Apple Watch, open the Workout app, then hold your Apple Watch near the contactless reader on the gym equipment, with the display facing the reader.

Start and end a workout

Press Start on the gym equipment to begin. Press Stop on the equipment to end the workout.

When you end your workout, data from the equipment appears in the workout summary in the Activity app on your Apple Watch and iPhone.