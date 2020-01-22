EA to retire Tetris apps for iOS in April 2020

EA is set to retire Tetris apps for iOS apps starting on April 21, 2020, the company on Tuesday announced in App Store notes for Tetris Premium, Tetris 2011, and Tetris Blitz.

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

As noted on the MacRumors forums, updates to the Tetris apps say that the games are being retired, with no word on why. From the app updates:

Hello Fans, We have had an amazing journey with you so far but sadly, it is time to say goodbye. As of April 21, 2020, EA’s Tetris(R) app will be retired, and will no longer be available to play. Kindly note that you will still be able to enjoy the game and use any existing in-game items until April 21, 2020. We hope you have gotten many hours of enjoyment out of this game and we appreciate your ongoing support. Thank you!