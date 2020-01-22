Apple TV+ nears order for climate change series from Scott Z. Burns

Apple is closing in on a series order for Extrapolations, a new climate change anthology from Scott Z. Burns, the writer, director and producer known for An Inconvenient Truth and The Report, Variety reports today.

ELaine Low for Variety:

The scripted series is being produced by Michael Ellenberg’s Media Res, which also produces Apple TV+’ high-profile The Morning Show and has partnered with the streamer on the forthcoming Pachinko and a Brie Larson CIA drama. Burns is attached to exec produce Extrapolations, which will tell “intimate stories of how the upcoming changes to our planet will affect love, faith, work and family on a personal and human scale.” The stories will be interwoven through the season and follow the “worldwide battle for our mutual survival spanning the 21st century.”

MacDailyNews Note: The Burns-produced An Inconvenient Truth, of course, starred Apple Inc. Board member Al Gore and featured copious use of Apple’s Keynote presentation software, so there’s certainly much symbiosis there.