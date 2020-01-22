Apple TV+ nears order for climate change series from Scott Z. Burns

Apple is closing in on a series order for Extrapolations, a new climate change anthology from Scott Z. Burns, the writer, director and producer known for An Inconvenient Truth and The Report, Variety reports today.
The scripted series is being produced by Michael Ellenberg’s Media Res, which also produces Apple TV+’ high-profile The Morning Show and has partnered with the streamer on the forthcoming Pachinko and a Brie Larson CIA drama.
Burns is attached to exec produce Extrapolations, which will tell “intimate stories of how the upcoming changes to our planet will affect love, faith, work and family on a personal and human scale.” The stories will be interwoven through the season and follow the “worldwide battle for our mutual survival spanning the 21st century.”
MacDailyNews Note: The Burns-produced An Inconvenient Truth, of course, starred Apple Inc. Board member Al Gore and featured copious use of Apple’s Keynote presentation software, so there’s certainly much symbiosis there.
5 Comments
I recommend PANDEMIC on Netflix.
Oh, so more fiction, I see.
Wonder if there’ll be an episode of a fictional story that is about more than a thousand billionaires flying via private jets for a climate change and economic confab in some Swiss city where the message from these rich people is the we have to do with less, WAY less…
Suckers!
Not less, just different. Should be a no brainer for an Apple user.
It’s this kind crap that guarantees that I won’t be a subscriber.