Noise-canceling shootout: Apple AirPods Pro vs. Sony WF-1000XM3

It’s an active noise-canceling shootout between two ANC titans: Apple’s AirPods Pro versus Sony’s WF-1000XM3!

Alex Bracetti for Tom’s Guide:

Apple’s first foray into active noise cancellation is also noteworthy. The two-mic noise-cancelling system is a solid performer that blocks about 85% of ambient sound, which is way more than you can ask for from any Apple buds. They’ll help with hushing chatty Uber drivers and garbage trucks coming down pothole-filled streets. A jackhammer or police sirens will serve as distractions. It’s still really good, but Sony has more ANC horsepower underneath the hood to warrant better results…

The AirPods Pro are also quality-sounding buds. Not as great as the WF-1000xM3, but their sound profile is a notable upgrade from the AirPods II. Boomy records like Gang Starr’s “Hit Man” sound energetic and carry lows surprisingly well; that bass line knocks hard, especially at high volume…

Winner: AirPods Pro

The AirPods Pro have the best overall performance in their class. Therefore, they’re considered the better investment for those who want solid audio and noise cancelling, along with all of the iOS perks programmed into the H1 chip. The ergonomic design and pinch controls enhance the user experience for the better. Also, the disparity in ANC performance isn’t that far off, meaning you’ll get some really good noise neutralization out of these cordless buds.