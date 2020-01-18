Noise-canceling shootout: Apple AirPods Pro vs. Sony WF-1000XM3

It’s an active noise-canceling shootout between two ANC titans: Apple’s AirPods Pro versus Sony’s WF-1000XM3!
Alex Bracetti for Tom’s Guide:
Apple’s first foray into active noise cancellation is also noteworthy. The two-mic noise-cancelling system is a solid performer that blocks about 85% of ambient sound, which is way more than you can ask for from any Apple buds. They’ll help with hushing chatty Uber drivers and garbage trucks coming down pothole-filled streets. A jackhammer or police sirens will serve as distractions. It’s still really good, but Sony has more ANC horsepower underneath the hood to warrant better results…
The AirPods Pro are also quality-sounding buds. Not as great as the WF-1000xM3, but their sound profile is a notable upgrade from the AirPods II. Boomy records like Gang Starr’s “Hit Man” sound energetic and carry lows surprisingly well; that bass line knocks hard, especially at high volume…
Winner: AirPods Pro
The AirPods Pro have the best overall performance in their class. Therefore, they’re considered the better investment for those who want solid audio and noise cancelling, along with all of the iOS perks programmed into the H1 chip. The ergonomic design and pinch controls enhance the user experience for the better. Also, the disparity in ANC performance isn’t that far off, meaning you’ll get some really good noise neutralization out of these cordless buds.
MacDailyNews Take: For users of Apple devices, Apple’s HI chip in AirPods Pro makes this into even more of a no-brainer because everything is just so seamless and fast vs. non-H1 Bluetooth earphones. AirPods Pro offer a truly magical setup experience: Just by opening the charging case near an iOS or iPadOS device and giving it a simple tap, AirPods Pro are immediately paired to all the devices signed into a user’s iCloud account, including iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, Apple TV and iPod touch. It’s just too easy vs. futzing with other Bluetooth earphones.
I bet Mike loves them for hi-fi?
WF-1000 XM3? Come on! IPod Pro wins by name alone; Engineers in other companies should not be trusted to name consumer products. This name is for engineers.
“Trinitron” was a winner way back in the ’60s (great tech too). “Walkman” ditto. Marketing Hall of Fame material.
But Sony’s model number names for nearly all of their current products are bizarrely terrible, and the product names not memorable.