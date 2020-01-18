Apple has released the biannual “Apple Transparency Report: Government and Private Party Requests” in which Apple reveals which governments requested the most user data. The report covers the period of January 1 – June 30, 2019.

In the measure of Worldwide Government Device Requests, January 1 – June 30, 2019, Germany topped the “# of Device Requests Received” with 13,558. For comparison, the U.S. asked for 4,796. China led the “# of Devices Specified in the Requests” category with 121,011 (vs. the U.S. with 11,457).

In Worldwide Government Account Requests, January 1 – June 30, 2019, China topped “# of Accounts Specified in the Requests” with 15,666, followed closely by the U.S. with 15,301.

Apple Inc.:

Apple is very seriously committed to protecting your data and we work hard to deliver the most secure hardware, software and services available. We believe our customers have a right to understand how their personal data is managed and protected. This report provides information regarding requests Apple received from government agencies worldwide and U.S. private parties from January 1 through June 30, 2019…

Apple’s full report revealing which governments requested the most user data is here.

MacDailyNews Note: Regarding Government Account Requests, Apple says that for China, the high number of accounts specified in requests predominantly due to financial fraud and phishing investigations and in the United States, the high number of accounts specified in requests are predominantly due to fraud and suspected unauthorized account access/phishing investigations.