Today, the 2020 SXSW Film Festival unveiled that three new projects from Apple TV+ have been selected for special screenings at this year’s lineup.

Apple’s highly anticipated original projects include a live documentary film from Academy Award-winning filmmaker Spike Jonze, an original series from Emmy-winning creator Loren Bouchard and a docuseries from award-winning producers Doug Pray and Matt Weaver, all debuting at SXSW prior to their global premieres on Apple TV+, a new home for the world’s most creative storytellers.

The lineup of Apple Originals selected for SXSW are:

Beastie Boys Story

A new nonfiction film from Grammy Award-winning Beastie Boys members Mike Diamond and Adam Horovitz and Academy Award-winning director Spike Jonze. A special cut of the documentary feature will open exclusively in select IMAX Theatres for a limited engagement April 3, before premiering globally on Apple TV+ on April 24. Beastie Boys Mike Diamond and Adam Horovitz tell you an intimate, personal story of their band and 40 years of friendship in this live documentary experience directed by their longtime friend and collaborator, and their former grandfather, filmmaker Spike Jonze.

Central Park

From Emmy Award winner Loren Bouchard (“Bob’s Burgers”), executive producer Nora Smith (“Bob’s Burgers”) and Josh Gad (“Frozen”), “Central Park” is an animated musical series that tells the story of how a family of caretakers, who live and work in Central Park, end up saving the park, and basically the world. Cast: Josh Gad, Leslie Odom Jr., Tituss Burgess, Kristen Bell, Stanley Tucci, Daveed Diggs and Kathryn Hahn.

Home

From the creative minds behind “Chef’s Table” and “The Defiant Ones,” “Home” is an inventive, new docuseries that offers viewers a never-before-seen look inside the world’s most innovative homes, and unveils the boundary-pushing imagination of the visionaries who dared to dream and build them. “Home” is executive produced by Joe Poulin, Matt Weaver, Bruce Gersh, Ian Orefice, Doug Pray, Collin Orcutt, Matt Tyrnauer, Corey Reeser and Kim Rozenfeld. Nick Stern serves as co-executive producer, and the series hails from MediaWeaver, Four M Studios and Altimeter Films.

Source: Apple Inc.

MacDailyNews Take: The 27th edition of the SXSW Film Festival runs March 13-21, 2020 in Austin, Texas. More info .