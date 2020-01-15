M. Night Shyamalan and Apple sued over Apple TV+ series ‘Servant’

M. Night Shyamalan has been slapped with a federal lawsuit accusing him of ripping off his Apple show “Servant,” by director Francesca Gregorini is also suing Apple and show producers. Gregorini claims “Servant is a wholesale copy of Plaintiff Francesca Gregorini’s 2013 feature film “The Truth About Emanuel.”

Ryan Naumann for The Blast:

The suit states, “Mr. Shyamalan has gone so far as to appropriate not just the plot of Emanuel — but also its use of cinematic language, creating a substantially similar feeling, mood, and theme.” The director says her film, “tells the story of a troubled and withholding 18-year old girl, newly hired by a white, sophisticated, privileged yet gracious, mid-30’s, first-time mom—to help care for her new baby. Further, “Shockingly, this plot description of Emanuel could just as easily be applied to Servant, made six years later. And that’s just the beginning of the commonalities between the two works. These similarities include not just parallel plot points, but also strikingly similar—and highly idiosyncratic—characters, scenes, directorial choices, and modes of storytelling.”

MacDailyNews Take: We haven't seen The Truth About Emanuel.