iPhone is ahead of time, as usual: U.S. 5G coverage is still two years away

Over the past six months, Loup Ventures has been tracking US carrier comments related to 5G deployment along with the number of 5G cities launched and coverage within those cities.
Gene Munster for Loup Ventures:
Based on the most recent updates, we continue to believe that widespread US adoption of 5G, defined as 75% of the US population having consistent access to 5G, is still two years away (2022). This is about a year behind the general time table advertised by the US carriers.
While 5G will take longer to roll-out, we believe its impact will, over time (5 years), exceed expectations by enabling real-time cloud processing on mobile, game streaming, and other compute-intensive mobile use cases like autonomous driving, vehicle-to-vehicle communication, augmented reality, and countless IoT and smart home applications, to name a few.
The wild card in determining the pace of the 5G rollout is whether the carriers continue to turn on 5G antennas when they are added rather than installing antennas but holding off of activation until larger coverage areas can be turned on. Our expectations that broad 5G coverage will be available in 2022 assumes the current incremental rollout approach.
MacDailyNews Take: Yet again, this time with 5G, Apple’s iPhone will be well ahead of the times.
Won’t stop the bitching!
That’s a given. Building any sort of infrastructure in the U.S. always takes quite a bit of time. I have no idea why there is such a rush for 5G smartphones. I personally don’t know anyone who is asking for it, especially if their 4G connections are good. I suppose it depends on what part of the U.S. you live in. I certainly can’t see consumers dumping their 4G smartphones just to get a 5G smartphone. That makes no sense, at all. It might make sense to some tech-heads, but even the tech-heads aren’t going to benefit unless they’re standing under a 5G cell tower. Under no circumstances would a 5G connection benefit me. I can reach my PLEX home server over the numerous WiFi hotspots in NYC. I just don’t know what that extra speed 5G offers can do for me to make it worthwhile.
Apple has no need to rush to 5G, apart from the fact that they will be terribly criticized for not having it while all the flagship Android smartphone do. However, if the infrastructure isn’t there, what’s the point of having 5G capability on your smartphone. It would be like buying a Bugatti Veyron and all the roads you drive on have 55 mph speed limits. It’s so ridiculous to be purchasing stuff you can’t fully make use of until a year or so later. Just hold on to what you have if it is useful to you.
I guess the existing, and shipping, 5G phones are behind Apple though…